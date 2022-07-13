President of Sri Lanka, his wife flee country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The president of Sri Lanka fled the country, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Rajapaksa promised to step down today, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis -- and the protesters have vowed to occupy Rajapaksa's home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister until their top leaders are gone.

Protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa's administration of hastening the country's collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajakpaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.

"I am not happy he has fled. He should be in jail," said Malik D'Souza, a 25-year-old protester occupying the president's office. He has taken part in protests for the past 97 days.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, and it is likely Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity. A corruption lawsuit against him in his former role as a defense official was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019.

Lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

Between Rajapaksa's expected resignation today and the vote, the prime minster will serve as president.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024 -- and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Rajapaksa "ruined this country and stole our money. We will not stop until we have a new president and prime minister," D' Souza said.

Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt, unable to pay for imports of basic necessities, causing despair among its 22 million people -- a harsh reality in a country whose economy had been growing quickly and had a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.

In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.

Asked whether China was in talks with Sri Lanka about possible loans, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official gave no indication whether such discussions were happening.

"China will continue to offer assistance as our capability allows for Sri Lanka's social development and economic recovery," said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin. "As to its debt to China, we support relevant financial institutions in finding a proper solution through consultation with Sri Lanka."

The president has not been seen nor heard from since Saturday, though his office has issued statements that indicate he has continued to carry out his duties.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.