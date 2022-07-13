Rays win despite Sale’s strong return for Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn't hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Sale, out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage, allowed 3 hits with 1 walk and struck out 5. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing.

The Red Sox are hoping the 33-year-old Sale can boost their chances of making the playoffs. This was just his 10th start for Boston since 2019.

Corey Kluber (5-5) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The right-hander went six shutout innings in a 7-1 victory at Boston last Wednesday.

The Rays went up 3-2 in the sixth when pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia had an RBI single off Matt Strahm (3-3). Two more runs scored when the Red Sox made two errors on the same play.

Brooks Raley worked the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Boston second baseman Trevor Story left the game when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch he swung at in the fifth inning.

Tampa Bay trailed 2-1 with two out in the sixth when Taylor Walls lined a single off Strahm's left wrist. The left-hander then threw wildly to first base, allowing Isaac Paredes to score. First baseman Franchy Cordero then threw off the mark to the plate, and Mejia scored the go-ahead run.

Alex Verdugo got Boston's first hit off Kluber when he flared a single to left with one out in the fifth. He went to third when Jeter Downs -- Story's replacement -- had a soft single to center. Boston took a 2-0 lead on Cordero's RBI sacrifice bunt and a run-scoring triple by Bobby Dalbec.

Boston All-Star Rafael Devers, who sat out the previous three games with lower back pain, went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. Regular DH J.D. Martinez, added to the AL All-Star team Tuesday, got the night off.

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 5 Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers' first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RB

GUARDIANS 4-0, WHITE SOX 1-7 Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and Jose Ramirez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending Cleveland past Chicago in a doubleheader opener. Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none. In the second game, Dylan Cease struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, and Chicago beat Cleveland for the doubleheader split.

ATHLETICS 14, RANGERS 7 (12) Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and visiting Oakland beat Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 3, MARLINS 2 Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game as Pittsburgh beat Miami. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory.

BRAVES 4, METS 1 Matt Olson hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Adam Duvall went deep for two runs in the seventh and Atlanta beat New York.

CARDINALS 7, DODGERS 6 Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and host St. Louis ended Los Angeles' seven-game winning streak.

ROCKIES 5, PADRES 3 Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and host Colorado beat San Diego.

GIANTS 13, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco's four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and host San Francisco routed Arizona. Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) retired just 7 batters and allowed 8 runs runs, 7 earned, and 8 hits, falling to 2-7.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 3 Jose Berrios matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak. Berrios (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts.

ORIOLES 4, CUBS 2 Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer and Baltimore beat Chicago for its ninth straight victory.

REDS 4, YANKEES 3 Jonathan India drove in two runs with a go-ahead, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning and visiting Cincinnati rallied past the New York Yankees.

BREWERS 6, TWINS 3 Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit two-run home runs, and visiting Milwaukee outlasted three rain delays to beat Minnesota.