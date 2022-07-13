Senator in ethics case cautioned

Arkansas state Sen. Matt Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, has agreed to be fined $75 and was issued a public letter of caution by the Arkansas Ethics Commission in a settlement of a complaint filed against him in his unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer.

Pitsch signed a consent order in which he agreed with the commission finding that he unintentionally violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-203 (f) (1) as a candidate for state treasurer by taking mileage reimbursements during 2021 and 2022 at a rate higher than the state of Arkansas reimburses its employees for private automobile mileage, Commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Friday to Pitsch.

The complaint against Pitsch was filed by Adam Key, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, in April.

Pitsch's campaign finance reports for April and June showed that he refunded his campaign $2,539.14 for mileage. In previous campaign finance reports, Pitsch reported reimbursing himself for mileage at a rate of 52 cents per mile in 2021 and 58 cents per mile in 2022.

Candidates are allowed to be reimbursed for campaign-related travel at the state employee rate, which was 42 cents per mile until March, when it was temporarily raised to 52 cents per mile.

In May, Pitsch said that he had calculated the amount he initially reimbursed himself for based on the rate for legislators and re-calculated the mileage reimbursement based on the correct rate after being told of the complaint.

In the May 24 primary election, state Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle defeated Pitsch to win the Republican nomination for state treasurer.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Lowery will vie with Democratic candidate Pam Whitaker of Little Rock to succeed state Treasurer Dennis Milligan of Benton, who is running for state auditor.

In the general election, Democratic candidate Diamond Arnold-Johnson of Mabelvale and Libertarian candidate Simeon Snow of Rector are also running for state auditor to succeed term-limited Republican State Auditor Andrea Lea of Russellville.