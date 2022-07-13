Simmons branch nears opening in White Hall

In early January, Simmons Bank broke ground on a new White Hall branch at 1308 Robin Road and the location is expected to open to customers this fall.

The 4,700-square-foot branch is being constructed on approximately 2.24 acres at the corner of Robin and Sheridan roads. It's the city's second branch of Simmons, with the first branch located at 8107 Dollarway Road.

Chad Pittillo, the Simmons Bank's Pine Bluff community president, described the new single story bank branch as "unique" for the Simmons group and added, "It will stand out" in White Hall.

The planned exterior is white masonry with a glass front, LED lighting and plenty of room for customers and staff.

The new, full-service bank will have a four-lane drive-thru access, ATM with deposit capabilities, safety deposit boxes and inside tellers, Pittillo said.

"In addition to added convenience, the upgraded facility will also enable us to provide broader access to the products and services our customers desire to meet their evolving financial needs," he said.

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects designed the new White Hall branch, and Flynco Inc. is the general contractor. Redstone Construction Group will complete the site work. All three are headquartered at Little Rock.

Buckner Realty of Pine Bluff provided brokerage services for Simmons.

"With 10 associates, the branch will have mortgage and business loan capabilities and provide personal and business financial services," Pittillo said.

The decision to build White Hall's second bank branch near the intersection of Robin and Sheridan roads is solely customer driven, Pittillo said.

When the Simmons branch was first announced in early 2021, Daniel Robinson, then regional community president of Simmons, explained the need for another branch.

"Our White Hall branch is one of the most frequently visited branches across our footprint," Robinson said in a previous Pine Bluff Commercial article.

"Simmons Bank is excited to provide a second, convenient location for our customers to fulfill their banking needs," said Robinson, now the East Arkansas division president.

The current White Hall branch will also remain open.

GROWING VEHICLE COUNTS

In addition to a growing customer base, the Arkansas Department of Transportation shows growing traffic counts at the Interstate 530 and Sheridan Road intersection are growing.

These are the numbers White Hall Mayor Noel Foster uses when talking to businesses or restaurants that are considering a move or new location there.

According to 2020 ARDOT numbers, vehicle counts at that intersection were up to about 26,000 daily, and it's one of the largest vehicle count intersections in Jefferson County.

It's only a snapshot but a telling one, Foster said.

ARDOT is working on the widening of Sheridan Road from two lanes to four lanes. It will extend approximately two miles on either side of the interstate from the intersection of U.S. 270 and Arkansas 365-S to state Highway 104 to Highway 365.

Currently, utilities are being relocated, with actual road construction possibly starting early next year.

The promised road upgrade is also driving commercial construction, Foster said.

A COMMERCIAL CLUSTER

Along with Simmons' planned branch, Relyance Bank opened its new headquarters on Sheridan Road in early July.

Other new construction also includes the White Hall Plaza, which will house Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott. Both are also located on Sheridan Road and expected to open by early fall.

Spillover growth is also happening on the Pine Bluff side of Sheridan Road along the White Hall-Pine Bluff border, near the intersection of Jefferson Parkway, Edwards Street and Sheridan Road.

In early 2020, White Hall Fresh Market opened in the same plaza as the already existing Woodlands Fine Wines & Spirits at 6715 Sheridan Road at Pine Bluff.

White Hall doesn't allow liquor sales within its city limits.

Both businesses are less than a mile from Robin Road and about a mile from White Hall's Interstate 530, Exit 32, and snuggles up to White Hall proper.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said there are plans to open a new pizza restaurant in the same shopping center as Fresh Market and the liquor store.

Foster commented about the recent growth.

"I am not surprised because it is a safe area and people assume it is White Hall but it is Pine Bluff," Foster said.