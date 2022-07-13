SOFTBALL

South Dakota State slugger transfers to Arkansas

The University of Arkansas softball team has added a power hitter with transfer Cylie Halvorson of South Dakota State.

Halvorson entered the transfer portal in June. The first baseman has two years of eligibility remaining. This season South Dakota State advanced to the NCAA regionals and won 40-plus games for the second straight season.

This season Halvorson had 19 home runs and drove in 46 runs for the Jackrabbits with a .311 batting average. She also scored 40 runs and had a .667 slugging percentage.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Halvorson was the Summitt League Player of the Year after batting .352 with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. Counting the shortened 2020 season, Halverson has 40 career home runs.

"We are excited to add Cylie to our program," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifell said. "She is a dynamic bat and leader that will be a huge addition to our program. We have had the privilege of competing against Cylie in Bogle Park, and we can say from our experience that she will keep our fans on the berm very busy."

Halvorson already has a familiarity with Bogle Park having played in the 2021 NCAA Fayetteville Regional. She homered in all three of South Dakota State's games in the regional.

"I've always known Arkansas was a special place since the first time I played in Fayetteville in 2020," said Halvorson. "From the people to the facilities, Arkansas is a place for champions. I'm going to be in a setting where I'm surrounded by great people who challenge and push me to my full potential every day both on and off the field."

Arkansas was 48-11 this season and advanced to the NCAA super regionals where it lost to Texas in three games. Texas went on to reach the Women's College World Series championship round, where it lost to Oklahoma.

-- Chip Souza

BASKETBALL

ASU men release conference schedule

The Arkansas State University men's team released its 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference schedule Tuesday with the full schedule set to be released at a later date.

The Red Wolves will begin their conference slate with a Dec. 29 trip to face Old Dominion, before returning to Jonesboro on Dec. 31 to face Louisiana-Monroe.

ASU's final Sun Belt game will Feb. 24 at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Sun Belt Tournament will be Feb. 28-March 6 in Pensacola, Fla., at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Red Wolves are coming off of an 18-11 season where Coach Mike Balado's team finished sixth in the Sun Belt. With last season's leading scorer Norchad Omier transferring to Miami, junior Caleb Fields (7.3 points per game) leads all returning players in scoring. He will be joined by two freshman newcomers and a transfer class featuring five players.

-- Sam Lane

VOLLEYBALL

UALR releases schedule

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock volleyball team released its 2022 schedule Tuesday in preparation of its first season in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Van Compton is entering her 35th season in charge of the Trojans.

UALR will face four in-state opponents this season: at Arkansas State on Aug. 27, at Arkansas on Sept. 9, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 16; and Central Arkansas on Sept. 16 and Sept. 27.

The Trojans will compete in four nonconference tournaments to start the season before opening OVC play with a pair of matches against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 23-24.

The OVC Tournament will be Nov. 17-21, hosted by the regular season champion.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

Four high school students receive Arnold Palmer Scholarship

The Arkansas State Golf Association and the First Tee of Central Arkansas announced Tuesday the four recipients of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Scholarship.

The recipients are Kaylin Pendleton of Little Rock Central, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Luke Fletcher of Mountain View, who will attend the University of Arkansas; Madeline Wilson of Fayetteville Virtual Academy, who will attend Harding University; and Jacob Knowlton of Cabot, who will attend Henderson State University.

The scholarship is awarded to two men and two women that have been accepted into an accredited college or university in the state. Each winner receives a one-year, $5,000 scholarship over a 10-year period.

-- Sam Lane

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Harding sweeps GAC all-sports awards

The Great American Conference announced Tuesday that Harding University was the winner of the 2021-22 Commissioner's Cup and the President's Trophy. This is the first time in league history a school has won both.

This is Harding's third Commissioner's Cup and first President's Trophy. The Bisons were conference champions in men's cross country, football, women's tennis and men's track and field.

Arkansas Tech finished third in both standings. Southern Arkansas finished fourth in the Commissioner's Cup standings.

-- Sam Lane

FOOTBALL

ASU adds 2023 safety

Jamil Williams announced his commitment to Arkansas State University on Instagram on Tuesday night.

The 6-0, 190-pound safety from Palmetto, Fla., is the 11th commit of Coach Butch Jones' 2023 class. He is the second safety, and fourth defensive commit.

Williams chose ASU over Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and Duke.

-- Sam Lane