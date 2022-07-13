Stay covid-wary, U.S. warns

The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about covid-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country.

The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors.

"Variants will continue to emerge if the virus circulates globally and in this country," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said at a White House news briefing. "We should not let it disrupt our lives. But we cannot deny that it is a reality that we need to deal with."

White House doctors stressed the importance of getting booster doses, even for those who have recently been infected.

"Currently, many Americans are under vaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their covid-19 vaccines," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Staying up to date on your covid-19 vaccines provides the best protection against severe outcomes."

BA.5 has recently become dominant among new U.S. cases; the CDC estimated Tuesday that it accounts for more than 60% of all new infections.





The White House has been watching as it has marched across Europe and South Africa. Experts say it appears to be able to evade some antibodies from previous infections and vaccines, though they say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease.

"The key feature of BA.5, that we know about, is its immune evasiveness; you can be fully vaccinated and boosted and still have a risk of a breakthrough infection," Dr. Ashish Jha, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, said in an interview Monday. "You can be previously infected -- even as recent as the last couple of months -- and have a very high rate of reinfection."

The warning from the White House comes as many Americans have turned their attention away from the pandemic. Mask mandates have dropped in many states and cities, and most travelers no longer wear them now that a federal judge has barred the Biden administration from requiring masking in airports and on public transit.

In New York City, which mounted perhaps the nation's most aggressive response to the pandemic when the novel coronavirus first emerged, people are greeting BA.5 with a nonchalant "meh."

As part of the strategy to combat BA.5, federal officials are considering expanding eligibility for second coronavirus booster shots to adults younger than 50, according to several people familiar with the thinking. But those decisions will be made by the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, and Jha was cautious in discussing the idea during the briefing.

A White House fact sheet said the administration would continue to work with state and local leaders to drive an increase in the number of Americans taking booster shots, with a particular focus on those age 50 and older and those who are vulnerable. Fewer than half of those vaccinated have received their first booster, according to the CDC, and just 28% of those older than 50 have received a second booster.

Officials are advising those eligible for boosters to get them even if they have been recently infected. Jha said getting a booster now will not preclude Americans from getting another one in the fall, when variant-specific vaccines are likely to be available.

The CDC recommends that people who are currently sick with covid-19 delay vaccination until they have recovered and have met the criteria to discontinue isolation. While the agency says people may choose to delay vaccination for up to three months, a spokesperson said Tuesday that is "not a standard required time" to wait between infection and a vaccination.

"If you've not gotten a vaccine shot this year, go get one now," Jha said. "It could save your life."

RISING HOSPITALIZATIONS

The daily number of reported cases in the United States has remained steady at around 100,000, according to a New York Times database -- a figure that many experts say is underreported because so many people are testing at home. But as of Monday, hospitalizations have risen 17% over the past two weeks, according to federal data.

In the interview, Jha said that figure could reflect those who are hospitalized for medical issues other than covid but who test positive.

Many Americans have underlying health conditions, and if they get infected with the coronavirus, they are at risk of developing more severe disease. Jha also suggested Americans test before attending large indoor gatherings or visiting a high-risk, immunocompromised person.

During Tuesday's briefing, Fauci said the increased hospitalizations -- including an uptick in the number of covid-19 patients who wind up in intensive care units -- likely reflected a big boost in the number of unreported infections. Nationwide as of Monday, the average number of people in ICUs with the virus has increased by 21% over the past two weeks, to more than 4,200, according to federal data.

Some other experts have said the increase in hospitalizations indicates that a BA.5 surge is already underway.

"We're in a surge," said Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.

Referring to the early days of the first omicron surge, he added, "It won't be as bad as what we went through in January. But it isn't good. And we basically have let down our guard."

In a recent post on Substack, Topol called BA.5 "the worst version of the virus that we've seen."

In recent weeks, there have been fewer than 400 coronavirus deaths reported each day, according to the Times' database, down from more than 2,600 a day at the height of the omicron surge.

If there were 300 deaths each day for a year, it would amount to more than 100,000 deaths -- a figure Jha called "unacceptable." By comparison, the CDC estimates influenza claimed 12,000 to 52,000 lives in the United States annually from 2010 to 2020.

A big issue for the administration is a lack of funds to purchase more vaccines and therapeutics.

The FDA said last month it advised coronavirus vaccine manufacturers to update their booster formulations to target BA.4 and BA.5. But Jha said in the interview the administration may not have enough doses for every American who wants one in the fall because Congress has refused to allocate any additional pandemic aid.

In the event of a shortage, he said, the administration would prioritize older Americans and those with specific vulnerabilities.

"My hope is that is not a decision that we need to make," Jha said. "But it will get harder and harder to have vaccines in time, the longer Congress waits."

To pay for those vaccines, the administration has diverted money from other programs, including one supporting testing for the virus. Looking ahead, Fauci said it is "critical" for the government and drugmakers to work together to develop the next generation of vaccines and therapeutics.

"And for that," he said, "we do need the support of the Congress in resources for us."

WHO WARNING

The World Health Organization urged governments and health care systems to take steps to curb covid-19 transmission as a fresh wave of infections moves across Europe and the U.S.

Sub-variants of the omicron strain are lifting case numbers and leading to further fatalities, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. Tedros recommended the revival of protocols like mask-wearing to stop the spread.

"New waves of the virus demonstrate that covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros said, adding that he is "concerned about a rising trend of deaths."

Europe is at the center of a new wave of cases driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sub-variants as people attend large gatherings and resume traveling after two years of staying close to home.

In England, an estimated 2.1 million people, or one in 25, tested positive in the final week of June, according to the Office for National Statistics. People can be infected even if they have had covid previously, but vaccination does help to protect against serious illness.

The WHO is worried that even as cases rise again, surveillance of the virus and new potential variants is on the decline.

Tedros said that a WHO committee reiterated that covid-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern -- the way the global health organization classifies a pandemic.

Noting that many governments are concerned about the BA.5 sub-lineage, particularly anecdotal evidence of the potential for re-infection, the WHO said there is no evidence so far that BA.5 is any more severe than previous omicron variants or that vaccines and approved treatments are not effective.

Still, "the virus is spreading at a very intense level at a global level," even as surveillance, including testing and sequencing to detect and identify strains, is declining, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Technical Lead Officer for covid-19.

Earlier Tuesday, the WHO's regional director for Europe recommended that all vulnerable adults and their close contacts receive a second vaccine booster dose.

Information for this article was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times, by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Andy Hoffman of Bloomberg News (WPNS).