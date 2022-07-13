‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Games’ lead Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES -- "Succession" received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a rival in "Squid Game," the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor.

Netflix's "Squid Game," a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September's Emmy Awards.

"Ted Lasso" was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Other top nominees included the dramedy "The White Lotus," which also received 20 nominations; the comedies "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama "Euphoria." Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 and is nominated again.

Departing series that might have expected salutes were instead snubbed, including family drama "This Is Us," which received one bid, for original music and lyrics. Family comedy, "black-ish," earned costume and hairstyling nominations.

"Ozark," which wrapped its run last season, fared better, with 13 bids including best drama series.

The final season for "Insecure" earned a lead comedy actress bid for its creator-star Issa Rae, while the return of "Atlanta" brought its creator and lead Donald Glover a shot at a best actor trophy to bookend his 2017 award.

The acclaimed "Abbott Elementary" made a splashy debut in its first year, earning seven nominations including a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson.

The other nominees for best comedy series are "Barry"; "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; "Hacks"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Ted Lasso" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

The other nominees for best comedy series actress besides Brunson and Rae are Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Elle Fanning, "The Great," and last year's winner, Jean Smart for "Hacks."

The modern vampire comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Yellowjackets," a combined thriller and coming-of-age saga, showed that Emmy voters have both a sense of humor and adventure. "Dave Chappelle: The Closer," which drew criticism for its transgender mockery, picked up a pre-recorded variety special nomination.

"Only Murders in the Building," a crime romp headed by the trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, earned best comedy actor bids for its veteran stars but left Gomez off the acting list.

Other nominees for actor in a comedy series include: Bill Hader, "Barry"; Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"; Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building."

"Squid Game" boosted rare Asian representation with its five acting nominations, including a lead actor bid for Lee Jung-jae and supporting actress nod for Jung Ho-yeon.

Other performers of Asian descent received nominations, including Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve" and Bowen Yang for "Saturday Night Live." But there were opportunities missed for Black actors, including the stars of "black-ish," and series recognition of Black-led shows "Atlanta" and "Insecure," said Eric Deggans, television critic for National Public Radio.

Best drama series nominees include "Better Call Saul"; "Euphoria"; "Severance"; "Stranger Things" and "Yellowjackets."

For drama series actor, the field also includes Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Brian Cox, "Succession"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Adam Scott, "Severance" and Jeremy Strong, "Succession."

The other best drama series actress nominees are Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" and Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show."

Voters also missed the chance to salute the well-reviewed Native American comedy "Reservation Dogs" and another series with Native characters and culture, "Rutherford Falls," and there's scant Latino representation in the nominations.

The limited series nominees are: "Dopesick"; "The Dropout"; "Inventing Anna"; "The White Lotus"; "Pam & Tommy."

The nominees for variety talk series are: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, with a host yet to be announced.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Pearson of The Associated Press.