Super Quiz: American

1. It lasted from 1775 to 1783.

2. What is "AA" or "AAL"?

3. An American ideal of a happy and successful life to which all may aspire.

4. The AFL was founded in 1886 and dissolved in 1955. What was it?

5. A hotel rate that includes accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

6. It lasted from 1861 to 1865.

7. This organization was founded by Clara Barton.

8. The ABC TV network.

9. This TV series is subtitled "The Search for a Superstar."

ANSWERS:

1. American Revolution

2. American Airlines

3. American Dream

4. American Federation of Labor

5. American plan

6. American Civil War

7. American Red Cross

8. American Broadcasting Company

9. "American Idol"