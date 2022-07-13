U.N. allows six months of aid for Syria

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Tuesday extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria's rebel-held northwest for just six months in a victory for Russia.

The vote was 12-0 with the United States, Britain and France abstaining. The three veto-wielding council members had backed a resolution for a yearlong extension that was supported by almost the entire 15-member council but vetoed by Russia last Friday.

The resolution adopted Tuesday is almost identical to the Russian draft for a six-month resolution that failed to get council support last Friday. Russia only got support from its ally China in the 2-3 vote with 10 abstentions.

Russia, a close ally of Syria's government, remained adamant that it would only support a six-month extension. It has repeatedly called for increased humanitarian aid deliveries to the northwest from within Syria, across conflict lines. This would give Syrian President Bashar Assad's government more control.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at Russia, saying: "The vote we took this morning is what happens when one council member takes the entire security council hostage, with the lives of Syrian men, women and children hanging in the balance."

With the humanitarian needs in Syria today "greater than they have ever been," he said Russia chose to ignore calls by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, U.N. agencies and more than 30 non-governmental organizations for a yearlong renewal of cross-border deliveries.

He accused Assad's regime "of corruption, of stealing aid and denying it to communities in need," saying this is why the cross-border aid deliveries exist.

"And the simple truth is, Russia does not care," Mills said.

After the vote, Russia's deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said it was time for Washington, London and Paris "to get used to respecting the interests of other states first and foremost ... who are impacted directly by the Security Council decisions."

Guterres called the renewal of cross-border aid "a matter of life and death" for many people in Idlib, adding: "I strongly hope that after six months it will be renewed."

Humanitarian and human rights organizations said a six-month extension is not enough.

Dr. Houssam al-Nahhas of Human Rights Watch, a former emergency room physician in eastern Aleppo, said the compromise leaves humanitarian workers with little time to plan their missions in Syria.

"It's gravely imprudent to have to revisit this debate again so soon, in January, when humanitarian needs are likely to increase in response to harsh winter conditions in the north, he said, saying "more permanent, long-term solutions are critical."

The new draft calls for Guterres to provide a report on humanitarian needs in Syria by Dec. 10 to assess the impact of a possible border closing in January if the resolution isn't renewed.

The draft also calls for Guterres to brief the council monthly and issue reports at least every 60 days on the progress of cross-line deliveries, humanitarian assistance delivered from Turkey and "early recovery projects" in Syria that Russia has pushed for.

Polyansky said Russia will be monitoring progress on implementing the resolution "so as to decide on the ultimate fate of the cross-border mechanism" in six months. He also called for increased aid deliveries across conflict lines.

Before last week's votes, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said 800 trucks went through the Bab al-Hawa crossing every month last year, reaching about 2.4 million people, and 4,648 trucks crossed in the first six months of this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press.