Watson Chapel alum returns to lead

Tom Wilson has been retired for 13 days now, but come Monday, that break will be cut short.

It's all so that the 73-year-old can take over as interim superintendent of the Watson Chapel School District. Wilson spent all 12 grades in the district, graduating in 1967.

"You're going to find out I really enjoy my job," he said Tuesday, a day after the Watson Chapel School Board unanimously hired him.

Wilson held an interim role the past two years in Spring Hill, south of Hope in Hempstead County, and retired -- for the fourth time in the last 13 years -- on June 30. The opportunity to return to his alma mater and lead the district's campaign for a new high school sparked his interest to make yet another comeback.

"We want every parent to understand we're doing the best we can," Wilson said, adding he graduated when the high school was located on the campus of the present-day junior high school, which was built in 1945. "If we can pass the millage, we can make it safe for the kids."

Election day for the millage increase is Aug. 9.

Asked if he'll throw his name into consideration for the full-time role, Wilson said: "I'll let the board decide that when it's time. The board wants me to be interim, so I'll be interim. If I feel healthy and I'm asked to stay on board, I'll stay on board. I'm concentrating on this year and helping Watson Chapel as much as I can, get this millage passed and move forward."

Wilson is temporarily filling the role vacated by Andrew Curry, who resigned June 30 after just one year at the helm. Many WCSD employees have voiced their displeasure with the board over his resignation, although the board has not made clear what led to the separation.

Board members have not specified a timeline for a permanent hire but said they are still interviewing for the permanent role. Board President Sandra Boone said after Monday's regular meeting that it was important to have someone in place by the start of school, which is Aug. 22.

Wilson, who interviewed with the board on July 5, did not mention the resignation but made clear he wants to move the WCSD forward.

"Let's get this stress off us and let's concentrate on the kids, not what everybody else wants," he said.

Wilson has worked at Watson Chapel before, as a high school teacher and coach from 1974-79. The former football and honorable mention All-America baseball player at Henderson State University began his career in 1972 at the old Jefferson Preparatory School in Pine Bluff.

He was then a graduate assistant coach at Henderson State, principal of Eudora Junior High and CEO and head football coach at Watson Chapel Academy (a private school not to be confused with the WCSD that closed in 1985) before becoming a principal in Gillett in 1984.

Wilson was promoted to his first superintendent role in Gillett in 1988 and stayed for six years before becoming general manager of the Altheimer Oil Co. He returned to education as a principal in Carlisle in 1995 and then went to England before being named superintendent of the latter in 1998.

He then led DeWitt schools before undergoing a hip replacement in 2009. Afterward, an interim role turned into a six-year stay in Barton-Lexa, followed by two years in Mount Ida and two years in Spring Hill.

Although his journey has led him through 11 school systems, he's come full circle to become, in his words, a team player.

"T-E-A-M: Together everyone achieves more," he said. "I'm also big on chain of command."