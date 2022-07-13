Woman killed in one-car crash

A Texas woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in rural Clark County, according to a preliminary fatality report by Arkansas State Police.

Suzanne Livingston, 71, of Fort Worth, was a passenger in a 2009 GMC Sierra driving east on I-30 around 8:15 a.m. when the trailer the GMC was towing began to travel out of control.

The trailer caused the vehicle to leave the road, running into a ditch and overturning.

Livingston was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver, Karl Livingston, 76, also of Fort Worth, was injured and taken to Baptist Health in Arkadelphia for treatment.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.