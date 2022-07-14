AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Robinson delivers at the plate as Texarkana knocks off Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Texarkana shortstop Braxton Robinson delivered early and often when it mattered most Wednesday at Hunt's Park.

Robinson had two RBI in his initial two at-bats of the game. Coming to the dish in his fourth plate appearance, Robinson kept the trend going of being clutch. He gave Texarkana a go-ahead run in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. Texarkana was able to hold on after that for a 7-5 victory against North Fort Smith.

The win finished off a 3-0 week in pool play in the U17 American Legion state tournament that advances to the next round with play today in Conway.

The sacrifice fly by Robinson gave Texarkana back a 6-5 lead. It helped answer a three-run inning from North Fort Smith, which tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the fifth inning.

"It was a tough at-bat," Robinson said. "The mindset was to get a runner across because that's all we needed to take a lead. I felt like he was pitching all around me. I got a fastball and took it the other way. Thankfully it went far enough so we could get back the lead. We got a little more momentum after that with another run. That was a big inning."

Cam Gamble also came home in the key two-run fifth inning for an insurance run and a 7-5 advantage. He scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a fielder's choice, moved to second base on a steal and a wild pitch advanced him to third.

"Everybody can have a big inning and you can't really think about it really," Robinson said of Texarkana battling back after losing the lead. "You got to know that we have what it takes to come back and do the same thing they did. We did, and we came out with the win."

Texarkana opened the game in the top of the first with a four-hit, three-run inning to take an early lead. Drew Walters, Trey White and Robinson all scored with Landon Thompson (triple), Robinson (double) and White (single) providing the RBI.

The advantage was pushed out to 4-0 in the second inning for Texarkana when Robinson earned another RBI with a fielder's choice, which allowed Brody Johnson to score. Fort Smith was able to get its bats going in the top of the third and fifth innings, but Texarkana was able to respond with runs of its own to keep pace.

Jaxson Stevens and Mason Kincannon set the table with back-to-back walks in the third inning. Max Howerton then hit a two-out triple to cut Texarkana's lead to 4-2. Texarkana was able to respond in the bottom of the frame, making the lead 5-2. Gamble with a single drove home Reece Branner.

Fort Smith tied the game at 5-5 with a three-run inning and another big hit from Howerton. This time he delivered with a two-run double that evened the game and allowed Maddax Kincannon and Stevens to score. Alex Martinez earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly hitting ahead of Howerton.

The game didn't stay tied for long though. That's when Robinson was clutch with his third RBI of the game to give Texarkana back the lead it wouldn't relinquish in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Trey White started the game for Texarkana. He pitched 21/3 innings while allowing 1 hit, 2 runs and 3 walks to go with his 5 strikeouts. Gamble earned the win in relief. He tossed 42/3 innings with 5 strikeouts to go with allowing 3 runs, 4 hits and 2 walks. Gamble thrived late in the game. He didn't allow a base runner in the final two innings to shut the door.



