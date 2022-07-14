April Wallace: Covid’s last surprise meant delayed relief

Two years, three months, two weeks and a day.

That's how long we -- and countless other families with small children -- had to wait to go the local pediatric clinic with the expectation that our 3- and 5-year-olds would be vaccinated against covid-19.

To say it's been a long road is a vast understatement, but its final bump was the realization of one of my worst nightmares.

In early June, Henry turned 5 on a Wednesday, and his appointment to get the long-awaited vaccination (before it was approved for children under 5) was set for Friday. On Thursday, I tested positive for covid for the very first time. Since he was likely to get it from me, he was ineligible to get his vaccination for another couple of weeks.

I was devastated. I couldn't help but cry on the phone as the nurse informed me. She offered a few words of sympathy with none of the feeling behind it, not that I can blame her after what's surely been an especially exhausting period of her working life.

We've spent the last two years being extraordinarily cautious, came in sight of the closest thing to a finish line we could fathom and had to wait more.

The day that our boys get shots at the doctor's office is never a fun one. It's hard enough to see them go through a little pain or anxiety, but I always think that a little fleeting discomfort is worth keeping them from a lot more of it down the road.

This time I'm not sure I've looked forward to anything else more in their entire lives.

For the first 15 months of the pandemic, we went without seeing any of my kids' grandparents, aunts or uncles, let alone our friends -- and that was difficult to do. We delayed Henry's start to preschool, and we kept Elliott out of daycare. We did grocery pickup and ordered any necessities straight to our door.

Henry and Elliott were 3 and 1 at the time -- stages no one wanted to miss out on, stages that made the loneliness and isolation more acute for me. But we did it in the interest of our family's health as much as, if not more, than our children's. My mom's a kidney transplant patient, my dad's a cancer patient, and other family members have preexisting conditions, so it was a non-negotiable issue for us. We would not be the reason our immunocompromised loved ones were unsafe.

Once we began to see folks and wander into the world outside our home again, we did it selectively. Never very often, never for very long and always outside. We had birthday parties outdoors, and we skipped indoor group meetings. When Henry finally did go to preschool, he wore his mask every day.

But finally last summer -- and again this one -- we felt strongly about taking vacations. We rented Airbnb homes and cooked most of our own meals. We stayed out of restaurants to cut down on the exposure we (but really our small children) would have to other people during this uncertain period.

Luckily for us, my case remained isolated.

We kept windows open, fans on, employed the use of an air purification system and for the first time since I became a mother five years ago, I got 10 uninterrupted nights' sleep. No one else in the house tested positive. How's that for two silver linings?

I will never be glad that Henry's vaccination was delayed, but this way my boys were able to walk into the next phase together. One right after the other, they got their vaccine, a chance to talk the doctor's ear off, matching Sylvester pussycat band-aids and a little safer position in the world.