Arkansas covid hospitalizations hit 4-month high Wednesday as 1,810 new cases reported

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas continued climbing on Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by more than 1,800.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 11,620.

Already at its highest level since March 5, the number hospitalized grew Wednesday by six, to 343.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,810.

While larger by 254 than the daily increase on Tuesday, it was smaller by 585 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The spike of 2,395 cases that day was the largest one-day increase since February, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The rise on Wednesday was the third-largest increase since then. The second-largest was the 1,939 cases added Friday.

State Health Department Director Jennifer Dillaha noted Wednesday that a catch-up in testing after the Fourth of July weekend could have contributed to the number of new cases reported on July 6.

"The overall burden of illness in terms of the active cases is still going up," Dillaha said, referring to people who have tested positive and are still potentially infectious.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the active case total rose Wednesday by 433, to 15,228, its highest level since Feb. 14.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 270, on Wednesday, followed by Washington County with 114, Craighead County with 110 and Benton County with 99.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 881,424.

A day after topping 1,500 for the first time since February, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 1,422, which was still up from an average of 1,045 the previous week.

Rising for the third straight day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by one, to 14.

After rising by 14 a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care remained at 58.

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health had 78 covid-19 patients on Wednesday, up from 69 a day earlier and 59 the previous Wednesday, spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

The patients on Wednesday included 14 who were in intensive care and seven who were on ventilators, Wade said.

"We have seen an increase in the number of covid-19 infections identified among patients who are admitted for other reasons," she said.

Compared to previous surges, she said, the severity of illness of the patients continued to be "relatively mild."

She said 74 of the health system's 11,000 employees were out on Wednesday for reasons related to covid-19.

"We continue to have a mandatory masking policy and limit visitors in patient care areas, as we have throughout the pandemic," Wade said.

"We have not made any recent changes to those policies."

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale had a total of 14 covid-19 patients on Wednesday, down from 17 on Tuesday, spokeswoman Amanda Leech said.

OUTLOOK WORRISOME

The uptick in the state's new case numbers has been fueled most recently by a more-transmissible version of omicron known as BA.5, which health officials say appears to have an increased ability to penetrate the antibody protection developed through vaccination or a previous infection.

Although omicron generally tends to cause severe disease less often than previous variants did, Dillaha said she's concerned about the number of people who will develop long-term symptoms, especially in light of research indicating a reinfection increases the risk of such symptoms.

She also noted that omicron infections aren't mild for everyone.

"While it appears that a smaller proportion of people who get an omicron variant end up in the hospital, there's still plenty of people ending up in the hospital, and people die from it, and that just makes me really sad," she said.

She said seven of the deaths reported Wednesday happened within the past month.

Of the others, she said, two were from May and one was from earlier in June.

"This recent increase [in new infections] has been gradual, and it's been going on long enough that I think we'll start seeing more deaths from it," she said.

As of Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained well below the heights it reached during previous waves of infection, including an all-time high of 1,819 during the initial omicron surge this past winter.

But Dillaha said she sees the potential for the number to become large enough to strain hospital capacity this fall.

"I think when school starts, we'll see an increase in community spread, and that's concerning to me," she said.