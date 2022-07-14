Arkansas' covid hospitalizations near 19-week high as more virus patients enter ICU

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose Thursday by 33. It was the second daily increase this week that was the largest since January, and it raised the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations to a level not seen since early March.

Before this week, the last time the number rose by more than 30 in a single day was Jan. 26, during the state’s first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 376 total covid-19 hospitalizations on Thursday. It was the largest tally since the 412 covid hospitalizations reported on March 4 — the last time this year in which more than 400 Arkansans were hospitalized with covid-19.

The number of those patients who were in intensive care rose Thursday by six, to 64, surpassing the summer high of 59 that the number reached a week ago. The number as of Thursday was the largest since March 19. Thursday's increase followed a Wednesday in which the total number of ICU patients did not change.

The number of covid patients who were on ventilators rose by four, to 18. It was the largest number since April 8, and the fourth consecutive day of increases in ventilator use.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Health Department, rose by four, to 11,624.

The increases came on a day in which the state's count of cases rose by 1,907, which was larger by 97 than the increase a day earlier and by 113 than the one the previous Thursday.

After dipping on Wednesday, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,439, which was still down from a recent high of more than 1,500 a day that the average reached on Tuesday.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 14, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Thursday by 629, to 15,857, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 883,331 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 855,620 are considered recovered.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.