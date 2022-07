Leslie, circa 1910: Dentists arrived in Arkansas during territorial days of the 1820s, and many had to ride a wide circuit to make a living. In the early 1900s, Leslie was a booming place with a sprawling mill that manufactured barrel staves and could support a dental office. The sign on the wall reads, "A deposit required on all work," and a large Arkansas map is seen to the left.

