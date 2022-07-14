LOGAL GOLF

ASGA Women's Match Play

• Wednesday's results from the Arkansas State Golf Association Women's Match-Play Championship at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club in Rogers:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Kim Robinson def. Nora Phillips, 3 and 2

Brenda Carr def. Leslie Schwarz, 3 and 2

Tanna Richard def. Julie Oxendine, 1 up

Ulrika Belline def. Madison Walley, 3 and 2

FIRST FLIGHT

Brenda Alexander def. Rebecca Huber, 5 and 3

Sharon Grable def. Janet Taylor, 1 up

Lulong Radler def. Pam Evans, 6 and 5

Paula Moore def. Paula Curtis, 3 and 2

SECOND FLIGHT

Mimi Evans def. Christi Mahl, 6 and 4

Catherine Young def. Beverly Harris, 6 and 5

Rosetta Parks def. Karen Carter, 5 and 4