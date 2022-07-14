Attorney’s illness could affect trial schedule for Gravette man accused in Capitol riot

Richard "Bigo" Barnett's Capitol-riot trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6, but his attorney is sick and having trouble meeting deadlines for pre-trial motions.

Joseph D. McBride of New York City filed a motion Tuesday saying that, in addition to covid-19, a doctor has now diagnosed him with chronic Lyme's Disease.

"Treatment and recovery are expected to take, at a minimum -- somewhere between one to two months," he wrote.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces felony charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He became widely known after photographs circulated of him sitting with his foot propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

On Tuesday, McBride requested a 30-day extension to a July 6 deadline he missed for pre-trial motions. He made a similar request, which was granted, after missing a May 31 deadline.

In his June 8 motion, McBride wrote that covid-19 had affected his whole family and caused the hospitalization of his two young children.

In Tuesday's motion, McBride said he was diagnosed with chronic Lyme's Disease on July 7 and began taking treatments that day.

"Lingering and disruptive symptoms prompted undersigned counsel to pursue more specialized testing that discovered latent Lyme Disease antibodies," he wrote. "Undersigned counsel has been informed by his physicians that he needs to take an aggressive course of action to eradicate and neutralize this condition. ... Undersigned counsel has been informed that his condition is lifelong but that he is likely to be able to resume life as close to normal as is possible after treatment."

In Tuesday's filing, McBride also asked U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper for a status conference to "discuss the potential impact on other deadlines" related to Barnett's case.

On Feb. 1, McBride filed a motion saying he couldn't do Barnett's trial until after October because he was swamped with the trials of two other Capitol riot defendants -- Ryan Taylor Nichols beginning July 25 and Christopher Joseph Quaglin starting Oct. 3.

Cooper set Barnett's trial for September anyway, saying in court that the trial would "take a week, tops." (Nichols' trial has since been reset for Nov. 1.)

Cooper encouraged both sides in Barnett's case to discuss a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors offered a plea agreement that would have required Barnett to spend more than five years in prison. McBride rejected it saying it was "not reasonable."

In Tuesday's filing, McBride said federal prosecutors didn't object to a 30-day extension to the deadline for pre-trial motions.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Besides Barnett, Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, also faces felony charges in connection with the riot. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville, faces only misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach.

All three have pled not guilty.

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.