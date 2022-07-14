Author Wilkerson sets talk at Clinton Center

Isabel Wilkerson -- the author of "The Warmth of Other Suns" and "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" -- will speak on July 27 as part of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

President Bill Clinton will deliver opening remarks and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, will moderate the conversation. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The program will be held in person at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, as well as streamed live. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual viewing at https://bit.ly/3P6vpya.

In-person attendees must have a negative covid-19 test (antigen or PCR) within 24 hours of the event, and masks are required to be worn inside the building at all times, according to the announcement about the program.

"The Warmth of our Suns," about the the decades-long migration of Black people who fled the South for northern and western cities, in search of a better life, was published in 2010. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," her second book, which explores the unrecognized hierarchy in America, its history and its consequences, was published in 2020. Autographed copies of "Caste" are available for purchase from the Clinton Museum Store, https://bit.ly/3AOcBQ3.

The Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the Clinton Foundation, UA Clinton School of Public Service, Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and AT&T.