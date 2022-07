BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring on Thursday issued a countywide burn ban.

The ban on open burning will continue until conditions improve as determined by the county in cooperation with local fire officials, according to the order. County officials urge residents to use extreme caution when cooking or grilling outdoors, according to a news release

Washington and Sebastian counties were already under burn-ban orders Thursday, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website.