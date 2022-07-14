Biden sister plans to speak at LR luncheon next week

The youngest sister of President Joe Biden will speak in Little Rock next week.

Valerie Biden Owens will be the featured speaker at a joint meeting of the Rotary Club of Little Rock and the Political Animals Club at noon Tuesday at Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Owens, 76, is chairperson of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

Reservations are $25 per person.

Political Animals Club members can reserve their lunch spot by emailing Club 99 Executive Director Karen Fetzer at KFetzer@LittleRockRotary.org.

Additional information is available from the Political Animals Club by emailing politicalanimalsclub@gmail.com.