Bill aims to assist exposed veterans

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' congressional delegation split their votes on Wednesday over bipartisan legislation that would expand health care access to toxin-exposed veterans.

The measure, which cleared the U.S. House in a 342-88 vote, included provisions written by U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Rogers.

The bill would bolster federal toxic exposure research and expand U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility for combat veterans who served after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to its supporters.

Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation opposed a previous version of the legislation, but U.S. Reps. Steve Womack of Rogers and French Hill of Little Rock voted in favor of a bipartisan Senate agreement.

"What I didn't like originally was just this broad brush that just basically is a pre-qualifier for anybody that might have served in a given area," Womack said.

The legislation from the Senate would add 23 conditions related to burn pits and toxic exposure to the department's catalog of service presumptions, in which the department presumes that medical conditions were the result of a person's military service.

"Veterans are important to me, and they're important to my district," Womack said before the Wednesday vote, adding that veterans' groups had highlighted the problem.

There are certain aspects of the bill he does not like, particularly "in the area of mandatory spending without offsets," he said.

But, support for the Senate agreement from Boozman and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock carries some weight as well, Womack said.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs said he likes the legislation's aims but could not support "more mandatory spending."

"This is just a shell game to move the spending to permanent mandatory spending," he said.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro also voted against the measure. Crawford spokesperson Sara Robertson said in a written statement that he had concerns about the price of the bill amid news of continuing inflation for Americans.

The Senate agreement would cost about $279 billion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas announced an agreement on the legislation in May, saying in a written statement that the measure would provide "historic relief to all generations of toxic-exposed veterans."

Last month, the Senate passed the legislation in a 84-14 vote.

But the Senate version passed by the House on Wednesday must go back to the Senate for approval before being sent to President Joe Biden, according to a congressional staffer.

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat from California, said in a floor speech that the measure passed by the House on Wednesday "addresses a technical drafting error in the Senate amendment" to the previous legislation he brought forward.

Boozman, in the past, has described the legislation as likely the most sweeping veterans bill in the last several decades.

"I've worked really hard to help get the bill together, and we've made it such that we're being very responsible in the spending that we're going to do," Boozman said on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Hill said the legislation will support veterans "who were exposed to burn pits and other dangerous toxins while serving our country."

"After selflessly serving our country, our veterans deserve access to quality health care and benefits they've rightfully earned," Hill said in the statement.