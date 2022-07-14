Blue Jays fire Montoyo

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season.

General Manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays at 46-42 this season. They held the AL's final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East.

Casey Candaele, who had managed Toronto's Class AAA team in Buffalo, was named interim bench coach.

"I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn't able to make that happen," Atkins said before the Blue Jays hosted Philadelphia. "I'm extremely disappointed in where we are. I think we're better than how we've played."

Toronto beat the Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

"Us as players know things could be better, things have to be better," Blue Jays outfielder George Springer said. "We understand what we all can do. It hasn't really shown yet. I think that's the frustrating part."

Atkins said the decision to fire Montoyo was made in the past 24 hours.

The Blue Jays were 3-9 in July entering Wednesday's game. They went 1-6 on a road trip against Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors, and were swept in four games by Seattle on Sunday.

Montoyo became the third manager to lose his job this season. The Los Angeles Angels replaced Joe Maddon with Phil Nevin on June 7, four days after Philadelphia fired Joe Girardi in favor of Rob Thomson, who managed against Schneider Wednesday.

The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo went 236-236 in parts of four seasons.

Montoyo, 57, replaced John Gibbons as Blue Jays manager after the 2018 season. Montoyo's contract was extended through 2023 on April 1.

Schneider has been on Toronto's big league staff since 2019 and became bench coach this season.

