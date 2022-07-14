Bolton’s coup comments roil world’s suspicions

When a former White House national security adviser and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says he was involved in planning coups abroad, the world takes notice.

John Bolton, speaking to Jake Tapper live on CNN's "The Lead" on Wednesday afternoon, said that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was not a "carefully planned coup d'etat" -- and that he would know.

"As somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat -- not here but, you know, other places -- it takes a lot of work, and that's not what [Donald Trump] did," Bolton, who served as the top national security official in the Trump administration for 17 months before a bitter exit in 2019, told Tapper.

It was a passing reference, apparently meant as a stinging criticism of the former president rather than a bombshell admission of responsibility.

But clips of the remarks went viral online, drawing millions of views from all corners. Within hours, they had sparked official condemnation and unofficial speculation from foreign observers, especially in parts of the world where decades of U.S. intervention remain fresh memories.

Evo Morales, the former president of Bolivia who was ousted from office in 2019 by the military amid murky election claims, tweeted Wednesday that the remarks showed that the United States was "the worst enemy of democracy and life."

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, called today for an international investigation into Bolton's remarks.

"It is important to know in which other countries the United States planned coups d'etat," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Was Bolton serious? Though some in the United States had their doubts, far-flung rivals suggested this was just further confirmation of what they already knew.

"This is no surprise," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news conference today. "The admission simply shows that interfering in other countries' internal affairs and overthrowing their governments have become the standard practice of the U.S. government."

"This is very much part of the U.S. rule book," Wang said.

Bolton did not specify what coups he had been involved in planning, if any, during the interview. When Tapper pressed him, he pointed to the unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in 2019 but added that the United States did not have "all that much to do with it."

Maduro's government has accused the United States of helping promote political instability in Venezuela.

Maduro did not offer a response after Bolton's comments Tuesday. But Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's permanent representative to the U.N., jumped on Twitter to respond that Bolton was correct, coups did take a lot of work. "For this reason, he also failed with his local agents in Venezuela," Moncada wrote.

Some international affairs experts said that Bolton's comments could be a setback for well-intentioned U.S. policies.

"It's damaging to our efforts to advance and support democracy," said Stanford University-Hoover Institution scholar Larry Diamond. "We have enough trouble already countering Russian and Chinese propaganda."

Bolton could not be reached for immediate comment.

In Turkey, local media supportive of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked Bolton's latest remarks to the failed attempt to overthrow the Turkish government in July 2016. Bolton, who was not then in government, was a critic of Erdogan at the time.

Takvim, a pro-government tabloid, printed an article Wednesday pointing to statements Bolton made in 2016 in support of the "treacherous" coup attempt. The newspaper noted that Bolton had spoken in support of Kurdish groups in Turkey and neighboring countries.

Bolton has been supportive of coups in the past.

In a 2008 interview with Al Jazeera, he said that coups can sometimes be "a necessary way to advance American interest" and defended the 1953 overthrow of the democratically elected leader of Iran, Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency.

"I think the U.S. should have that capability," Bolton said, referring to Iran and North Korea as two areas that the United States should focus on toppling hostile regimes.