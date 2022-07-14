Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

SBA region chief to visit Pine Bluff

Edward "Ted" James, the Region VI administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will present opening remarks and a welcome during the SBA Arkansas On the Trail to You event from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St. James will be joined by Edward Haddock, SBA Arkansas' district director, according to a news release. Registration for the free event is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sba-arkansas-on-the-trail-to-you-july-14th-1000-am-central-time-tickets-332237670817?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Details: Arkansas_DO@sba.gov.

Veterans legal aid clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans on a variety of civil legal areas. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. The clinic is still following the covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning today

Neighborhood Strategy discussion set

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (PBURA) will hold a Neighborhood Strategy Act discussion forum at 5:30 p.m. July 14 and July 19. The free event will be held at Southeast Arkansas College in the Welcome Center Training Room. This session will feature a thorough discussion about plans to enhance targeted neighborhoods in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff citizens, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are encouraged to attend, according to a news release. Topics will include information on the deterioration or demolition of housing stock, information concerning incidents of crime, and the location of existing government resources that could help rehabilitate the neighborhoods such as police and fire substations, schools, playgrounds, or other government centers.

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: Central Park and Taylor Association meets July 14 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.