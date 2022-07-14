Car-Mart top executives’ earnings increased in ’22

The top executives at Roger-based America's Car Mart saw their total compensation for fiscal 2022 increase from the year earlier, according to the company's proxy statement filed late Tuesday afternoon.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams earned total compensation of $948,083 for fiscal 2022, up from $797,506 for 2021. He earned a base salary of $750,000 and non-equity incentives of $150,0000. All other compensation was valued at $48,093.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. The formula does not account for change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings.

The company reported that the estimated ratio of the annual total compensation of the CEO to the median annual total compensation of all associates was 17 to 1. The company estimated the annual compensation for all associates at $48,000 for its calculation, a figure it arrived at in 2021, noting it wasn't required to adjust the figure for thee years unless it expected a significant change. The disclosure was required under the Dodd-Frank financial law.

Vickie Judy, Car-Mart's chief financial officer, saw total compensation of $523,614, up from $442,176 the previous year. She earned a base salary of $400,000, non-equity incentives of $80,000 and other compensation valued at $43,614.

Leonard L. Walthall, the company's chief operating officer, earned a total compensation package valued at $523,929, up from $439,364 in 2021. He earned a base salary of $400,000, non-equity incentives of $80,000 and other compensation valued at $43,929.

The company also said in it's filing it would hold its annual meeting at its Rogers headquarters at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Car-Mart shares closed at $87.93, down $5.45 or nearly 6% in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $72.50 and as high as $165.50 over the past year.

Car-Mart operates 154 dealerships in 12 states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.