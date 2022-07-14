Cardinals can’t hold 6-0 lead, dropped by Dodgers

ST. LOUIS -- Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a huge hole in a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The late rally took unbeaten Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start.

Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner's two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

Will Smith started the comeback with a two-run homer in the seventh. Freddie Freeman went 3 for 3 for the Dodgers and has 12 hits in his past 14 at-bats.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single early for St. Louis, which had won three straight.

Alberto, who entered in the eighth, singled to left field off reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-4).

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Evan Phillips earned his second major league save and first this season.

Gonsolin, who carried an 11-0 record and a major league-best 1.62 ERA into the game, gave up 5 earned runs and 7 hits over 5 innings. He had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous 16 starts this season.

Arenado capped a four-run third with his 18th homer.

METS 7, BRAVES 3 Francisco Lindor hit a three-run home run, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and visiting New York beat Atlanta.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single to complete host San Francisco's rally to defeat Arizona.

MARLINS 5, PIRATES 4 (10) Jesus Aguilar hit a tying single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch as host Miami rallied for three runs in the 10th inning to beat Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 6 Jose Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and host Colorado beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 2 Brady Singer (3-3) worked 6 innings, allowing 1 run on 7 hits and 5 walks as Kansas City beat Detroit and completed its first winning homestand in nearly a year.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 1 Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts, pitching host Tampa Bay past Boston. McClanahan (10-3) struck out 6 and increased his season total to 147 strikeouts.

WHITE SOX 2, GUARDIANS 1 Lucas Giolito pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Chicago beat host Cleveland. Giolito (6-5) yielded an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2 Jon Gray allowed only an infield single in seven shutout innings and host Texas beat Oakland. Gray (6-4) struck out nine and walked none.

ORIOLES 7, CUBS 1 Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore's three-run first inning and visiting Orioles beat Chicago to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 4, BREWERS 1 Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run home run off Milwaukee's Josh Hader as host Minnesota beat the Brewers.

MARINERS 6-2, NATIONALS 1-1 Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run, Chris Flexen pitched six solid innings to win his fourth straight start and Seattle beat host Washington in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Jesse Winker added his second solo home run of the day and the Mariners completed with the sweep with their 10th consecutive victory.

BLUE JAYS 8, PHILLIES 2 Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and host Toronto won its first game after firing Manager Charlie Montoyo, beating Philadelphia.

YANKEES 7, REDS 6 (10) DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by scoring on Alexis Díaz's second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and host New York rallied to beat Cincinnati.





