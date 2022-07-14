Chancellor applicants

The University of Arkansas System released the names and titles of 20 applicants vying for the job of chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The listed applicants are considered as of July 8 to be actively seeking the job, UA spokesman Nate Hinkel said, with recruitment for the position still ongoing and applications continuing to be accepted.

The applicants so far are:

• Abdul Ghani Bin Mohamad Al-Muradi, senior vice president and senior vice chairman, Development and Human Relief Society.

• Rodney Bennett, president, University of Southern Mississippi.

• Charalabos "Haris" Doumanidis, deputy provost, University College Dublin.

• Patrick Fahy, president and chief executive officer, FAESCORP.

• Melissa Gruys, dean of the Richard T. Doermer School of Business and professor of management, Purdue University Fort Wayne.

• Michael Henry, vice president of marketing and board member, Victory's Service Dog Ranch.

• Alan Kaye, vice chancellor of academic affairs, chief academic officer, provost and pain fellowship director, LSU Health Shreveport.

• Pui-Man "Paul" Low, formerly associate chief of staff and professor of medicine, Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

• Manoj Malhotra, dean of Weatherhead School of Management and Albert J. Weatherhead III professor of management, Case Western Reserve University.

• W. Scott Mason, chief executive officer and principal, Blue Deer LLC.

• Russell Mumper, vice president for research and economic development, University of Alabama.

• Prinsy Nagarajan, formerly executive director, Aditanar Educational Institutions.

• Jason Osborne, professor and formerly provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Miami University.

• Daniel Reed, presidential professor of computational science and formerly senior vice president for academic affairs, University of Utah.

• Charles Robinson, interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Martin M. Shapiro, formerly chair and professor of marketing and international business, Berkeley College.

• Jeffrey Talley, president and chief executive officer, The P3i Group LLC.

• Paul Tikalsky, dean of engineering and Donald and Cathey Humphreys chair of engineering, Oklahoma State University.

• Matthew Waller, dean of Sam M. Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Zoe Yuk-Kuen Wong, chief executive officer and president, Astro Arpanet LLC.