CARTI center earns honor

CARTI announced that their Breast Imaging Center has received a Center of Excellence designation from the American College of Radiology (ACR).

CARTI offers breast imaging at the Little Rock, North Little Rock, Russellville, and Pine Bluff campuses.

The Breast Center of Excellence designation by the ACR is granted to facilities that are accredited in mammography, ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy, and breast MRI. In addition they must have ultrasound technologist that are registered in breast sonography, according to a news release.

Olive Branch sets Vacation Bible School

Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. The students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, worksheets, crafts, music and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend, according to a news release.

Classes are provided for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 28. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 27, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

CAVHS sites offer physical therapy

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) now offers physical therapy services at all community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in addition to the John L. McClellan Memorial Hospital at Little Rock and the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center at North Little Rock.

Veteran physical therapy is offered at Conway, El Dorado, Hot Springs, Mena, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Russellville, and Searcy. Veterans interested in these services may contact their local clinic for more information, according to a news release.







