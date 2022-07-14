EDITORIAL: This heat reminds us …

It dawned on us, just the other day as summer flirted with oppression, that the year 2022 is the setting for the 1973 dystopian classic of a movie, "Soylent Green."

Oppression hovers over Richard Fleischer's quasi-sci-fi thriller throughout, from the opening frames depicting an overcrowded world depleted of resources to Charlton Heston's famous closing line. ("Soylent Green is ..." Could we spoil the ending of a 1973 movie today?)

Based loosely on Harry Harrison's 1966 magazine serial-turned-novel, "Make Room! Make Room!," the movie version reveals a world of distinct haves and have-nots sweating their way through a greenhouse existence with a powerful conglomerate, the Soylent Corporation, having become the sole provider of food.

Mr. Heston's character, the film's protagonist, spends much of his screen time wiping his brow. Understandably, since the 40 million mostly have-not residents of the film's 2022 New York City live in squalor, making for a giant sauna.

But aside from the dripping sweat and cautionary tales regarding our responsible stewardship of the planet, "Soylent Green" raises an interesting question. Is it far-fetched to imagine the rise of a single corporation, like Soylent, like Buy n Large from Pixar's "WALL-E," or a handful of powerful companies including the likes of Amazon, Disney, Apple, Google, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, Meta (or whatever Facebook is called these days), which rise to become something like the free-market Four Horsemen?

How long until the Amazon drone drops off our weekly supply of protein wafers?

Thankfully, none of that appears on the horizon now. And is only the stuff of dystopian novels and old movies.

Which, just like the book "1984," goes to show how far off some of those old writers were in their predictions. And how the rest of us have become pretty good at keeping fiction just that.