FYI: T2 wraps up ‘FLEX’ and ‘Miss You Like Hell’

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Conjure-Man Dies" by Rudolph Fisher, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Conversation -- Virginia Jaramillo and Carmen Herrera, 1 p.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Author Chat -- With Mary Pope Osbourne, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- Author Marie Benedict, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Animals in Art, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Creature from the Black Lagoon," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"Redoubt" -- A film by Matthew Barney, 7 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- Broadway Cabaret, 7:30 p.m., Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $40. opera.org.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," extended through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

"FLEX" -- Women's basketball in a small Southern town in a new script by Arkansas playwright Candrice Jones, 7:30 p.m. except Saturday & Sunday, when there is also a 2 p.m. matinee, through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Friday

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "James and the Giant Peach," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July Drink & Draw -- 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Opening performance with Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening With the Maestro -- With the Arkansas Philharmonic, Maestro Steven Byess and guest vocalist Karen Mason, 7 p.m., Great Hall at The Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"Xanadu" -- Presented by Future School of Fort Smith, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. eventbrite.com/e/xanadu.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Ocean Adventures: Meet Dory's best friend, the white shark, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Symphony of NW Arkansas -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Introductory artist talk with Valerie Cassel Oliver, 10 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Watercolor Class -- With Susan Blackwood, 11 a.m..-1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. Reserve your spot by calling 855-1753.

The Dirty South Weekend -- ADAMA Artist Talks with Fahamu Pecou, 11:30 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Museum -- Sharks, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- 1 & 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Festival pass $50. themomentary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Artist Talk with Nick Cave, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Extraction of Salt From Water by Caddo Indians -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- SLAB Car Culture Conversation, 3:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Hip-Hop Artist Conversation, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Run the Jewels -- With Big Boi, 8 p.m., Momentary Green at the Momentary in Bentonville. $68-$150. themomentary.org.

Sunday

The Dirty South Weekend -- Drop-In Artist Talks, all day, main galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Aquaman," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Walker Landing Performances hosted by Big Piph, 1-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Dylan Blackthorn, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing -- With Nicole Donoho, author of "Jazzy Bear and the Hurtful Words" and "Solly Bear and the Broken Mirror," noon to 2 p.m., Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

