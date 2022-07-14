History and midterms

The thick summer heat having slowed the linear timeline to a crawl (fall can't arrive fast enough), the midterm elections of 2022 beckon from just around the bend.

Looking ahead to November, we can't help but think of the milestone that awaits Arkansans: state voters will elect either the first woman or the first African American as their chief executive. Regardless of one's politics, that's a pretty significant change/milestone/story.

Gubernatorial debates in Arkansas this fall will not include a white male, unless he is moderating or working the cameras.

Nationally, other political points of note:

• When college football legend Herschel Walker won the GOP primary in Georgia for U.S. Senate, it seemed to outsiders that Republicans were an off-tackle dive away from reclaiming a seat that had cost them a majority. But following revelations that Herschel Walker had fathered three children he never publicly acknowledged, and given his strong take that fatherless homes are a major problem, he finds himself neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

• Speaking of which, two African Americans are vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. Who'd ever have thunk it just 10 years ago? Who says change doesn't happen?

• The Texas state GOP convention approved two measures last month. One claimed the current U.S. president was not legitimately elected. The other announced that Texas retained the right to secede.

Not to be outdone, a small group of far-right extremists at the convention confronted Texas Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan. In addition to calling him a traitor and other niceties, they referred to him as Eyepatch McCain, a term of derision attached to Rep. Crenshaw after he voted to support the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. As National Review succinctly wrote: "Elected Texas Republicans have largely governed their state well, but the spectacle in Houston was a sign of rot."

• Even talking heads on the left are acknowledging that the growing Hispanic community in the United States is growing (gasp) conservative. It certainly is not delivering the voting bloc Democrats had expected. Conservative Republican Mayra Flores, who was born in Mexico, was elected to Congress to fill out the term of a south Texas Democrat who had stepped down in March. Her campaign slogan? "God, family, country."

• Back home in Arkansas, surprises aren't forecast for the general election. But time, especially in election years, tends to crawl. There's plenty of it yet to go before we make history in November.