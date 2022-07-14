Hooks 10, Naturals 3

Corpus Christi defeated Northwest Arkansas at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday night as all nine Hooks batters recorded hits.

The Hooks and Naturals traded two-run first innings, and then both scored in the fourth inning to Corpus Christi a 4-3 lead. Joe Perez homered for the Hooks in the fifth. Wilyer Abreu and Justin Dirden each hit an RBI double as part of a five-run sixth, and an RBI single by Alex McKenna stretched the margin to 10-3.

The first three hitters in the Corpus Christi batting order combined to go 6 for 14 with 4 runs and 7 RBI.

Logan Porter was the lone member of the Naturals to record multiple hits -- going 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

The Hooks scored five runs on eight hits against Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann (7-3). But it was the 5 runs on 5 hits in 11/3 innings against reliever Walter Pennington that put the game out of reach.