I-40 eastbound lane to close overnight Friday in North Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:18 p.m.
FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be doing pavement reconstruction work that will require a single-lane closure on Interstate 40 eastbound at the interchange with Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, starting Friday.

The left lane of Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed within the I-40/I-30 interchange from 8 p.m. Friday through noon July 16.

The work to reconstruct the inside shoulder of I-40 is part of the 30 Crossing project.

The $1 billion 30 Crossing project in Little Rock and North Little Rock is designed to provide connections to five interstates and a freeway, improve a major river crossing over a busy navigation channel, manage congestion and improve access to downtown areas.

