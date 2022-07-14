• Michelle Reynolds of Florida enlisted the aid of a wildlife removal service when she encountered an uninvited guest in her bathroom, and Iguana Lifestyles rescued the Mexican spiny tailed reptile that "took up most of the toilet bowl."

• Patty Sahli was "kind of in disbelief" when her family's beloved Rowdy, a 4-year-old black cat with green eyes who escaped from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport and dodged rescuers for three weeks, was finally caught.

• Katie King of the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi called it "a capacity crisis" as shelters across the Gulf Coast try to cope with too many animals and too few staffers and volunteers amid a tight labor market.

• Kristen Monsell, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, called it "a lifesaving decision" as a federal circuit court reinstated a ban on lobster fishing gear in a 1,000-square-mile area off New England to try to protect endangered right whales.

• Thomas Koch, mayor of Quincy, Mass., said it's "long overdue" as the city announced plans for a center honoring the legacies of Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams, "a place to really get some education about the history of our country."

• Vincent Fraser of Florida, who aspires to become a commercial pilot, declared "Game on; let's get down alive," then executed the safe landing of a disabled single-engine plane on a four-lane North Carolina road, avoiding cars and power lines as he touched down with his passenger, his father-in-law.

• Bobby Robbins, former chief of the volunteer fire department in Nicholson, Miss., estimated the damage at $1 million and said it'll take a while to get all the equipment replaced after the fire station went up in flames, heavily damaging three trucks.

• Jason Daniels, a fire captain in DeKalb County, Ga., said "he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there" when a man got trapped trying to use the vent atop a strip-mall roof to get into a Little Caesars, forcing firefighters to slice it open.

• Paolo Cappelli of the tourism association for Italy's Mount Vesuvius said four guides rushed to the rescue when an American tourist slipped into the crater, apparently while trying to recover a cellphone, then was cited by police because his family went off the authorized path, apparently for the sake of a selfie.