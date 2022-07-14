Little Rock mayor says city’s violent crime down 3% in past year





Violent crime in Little Rock is on a gradual but consistent decline, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at a Wednesday news conference, sharing data that showed violent crime in the city has been at levels lower than last year for the past six weeks.

Although the number of homicides as of July 11 was 29% higher than that date a year before, and the rate of robberies was also up 49%, Scott said violent crime overall is down by 3% compared with this time last year.

Police classify homicides, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault as violent crime. Rape was down by 9% and aggravated assault by 8%, per the July 11 numbers.

Scott shared a graph that showed crime has been on the decline in the city since at least the week beginning April 18, but had only dipped below 2021 levels at the end of May.

The mayor chalked up the reduction in crime to the combined efforts of Little Rock's police work and the effect of the prevention, intervention and treatment social programs that the city has poured millions of dollars into this year alone.

"We are safer today, as it relates to violent crime, than we were last year," Scott said.

However, the mayor reiterated that statistical improvements are little comfort to those who are hurt by violent crime and their families, saying that he had been in contact with the families of Little Rock's homicide victims and knew there is still room for improvement.

"While we see this downward trend, we know we always still have more work to do," Scott said.

Although he called the 8% year-over-year decrease in aggravated assaults "a significant number," interim police chief Wayne Bewley acknowledged the rising number of homicides, saying that the trend was also "significant" and "personal."

Bewley, who led the department's Investigative Bureau before taking over following the departure of Chief Keith Humphrey and interim chief Crystal Young-Haskins, also touted the department's clearance rate in homicide investigations.

"We are pleased to say our clearance rate is up a little over 70%," Bewley said.

That's higher than the national average of 60%, Bewley said.

A case is considered cleared when a suspect or suspects is arrested -- a case considered cleared by arrest -- or if the suspect is identified but not charged because of extenuating circumstances, like if the killing was deemed to be self-defense or if the suspect has died -- a case considered cleared by exception.

A case that police consider cleared has not yet gone through the court system, with a final verdict of guilt or innocent.

With 44 homicide deaths in the city as of Wednesday, police consider 31 cases cleared, Bewley said at the news conference.

Three of the homicide instances left two people dead, so police in the city have investigated 41 unique cases, according to information released by the department this year.

Bewley did not elaborate on which cases were considered open or closed, but police spokesman Mark Edwards clarified later that the department considers 13 cases still open.

Eleven of those are unsolved, while in the other two -- the April 22 shooting of Harry Jackson at 1806 W. 18th St. and the May 30 shooting of Antonio Hampton at 11305 Gila Valley Drive -- prosecutors are still determining if the killings were in self defense, Edwards said.

Police have made arrests in 26 cases this year, data shows, while two more have been closed by exception -- the Jan. 3 killing of Dmahre Dillard at 2909 S. Ringo St. was deemed to be self defense by a prosecutor, and Isaiah Smith, accused of shooting a woman and killing her unborn twins June 9, was shot dead June 19 before police could arrest him.

The 70% clearance rate that Bewley gave Wednesday came from comparing the number of cases cleared, regardless of the number of victims per case, to the number of people killed by homicide, resulting in a discrepancy.

Comparing the 26 cases where police have made arrests to the 41 total unique homicide incidents, Little Rock police have cleared 63% of their 2022 homicide investigations by arrest. Adding in the two cases the police considered cleared by exception, that brings their clearance rate to 68%.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards made it clear that the department does not yet count the two cases still being reviewed by prosecutors as closed. If those are cleared by exception as well, it would bring the department's clearance rate to 73%.

Also Wednesday, when asked about the morale of his patrol officers, Bewley said they were weary but optimistic, because they see the department in "a good moment of transition."

"The officers can be tired, there's no question, but they're hopeful," Bewley said.

The search for a permanent replacement to Humphrey continues, with the nationwide search so far netting at least 20 applicants, Scott said.

Among them is Assistant Chief Heath Helton, who shared the stage with Bewley and Scott during Wednesday's address, as is typical for assistant chiefs.

The search committee will be weeding out unqualified applicants and recommending three to five to be interviewed for the job. Scott has previously said there will be a new police chief in place by November, when the mayor is up for reelection.





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks during the monthly public safety update on Wednesday at Little Rock City Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





