Jefferson County Sheriff: Boy, 5, shoots brother, 8, to death

A 5-year-old boy shot his 8-year-old brother to death in Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon, according to criminal investigators with the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Shannon Valley Road, west of Pine Bluff following a 911 call of a reported shooting involving a toddler. The 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

The 8-year-old’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, sheriff’s officials say. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods told The Commercial several weapons have been taken from the home, and agents with the Arkansas Department of Human Services arrived to “assess the suitability and welfare” of the children. The agents were sent as a matter of standard law enforcement protocols, according to the release.

In addition to the two boys involved, Woods said, there were four other children in the home.

It was not determined as of 5 p.m. Thursday whether the children will be removed or whether criminal charges will be filed, as the investigation was still in the early stages, Woods said. He added his department is consulting with local prosecutors.

“There are some questions unanswered, like how secure the weapons truly were,” Woods said. “The mother said the weapons were secure, but we’re vetting that information now.”

Woods said in the release the incident could have been avoided, calling it “tragic,” and emphasized the guns need to be well-secured and kept away from children at all times.

“Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home,” he said.