Get what you vote for

It seems that the media is giving Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislature a pass on their explanation for why no money was spent by the state in promoting participating in the 2020 census. Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 in the number of residents not counted, with an estimated undercount of 150,000 residents. That would be the equivalent of not counting North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville combined.

What does this mean? It means that millions of dollars in tax turnback funds will now go to some other state. So what exactly has our state government been focused on in the last legislative sessions? Abortion, transgender, sovereign gun laws, restricting mask and vaccine mandates, etc. Some really important stuff for sure. But our state's residents can't really fault the state government as you get what you vote for.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

His knickers twisted

Mike Masterson's column of July 10 states that Joe Biden adviser Brian Deese answered a question on CNN and used the phrase "liberal world order." Masterson went on to gasp and fan himself and accuse the current administration of "open hostility toward fossil fuels" and "un-American priorities."

Here's a tip for Mike: When you are puzzled by the usage of a common word in a place you don't expect, do a little research before you lapse into right-wing dittohead speech. A quick look at FactCheck.org revealed the following: "'Liberal world order' is a decades-old term referring to a system of global cooperation. A Biden administration adviser used the term to explain why gasoline prices are tied to the war in Ukraine. But social media posts use the adviser's comments to misleadingly claim Biden is pushing a 'new liberal world order' to make Americans pay 'high gas prices forever.'"

The remainder of the column following is pure nonsense. For those of you wondering why gas prices are high, here's why: When Russia invaded Ukraine, the West's response choices were (a) engage militarily and possibly provoke a nuclear war, or (b) do something else. The something else was to stop buying Russia's oil, as Russia is the world's third-largest producer. We and all other Western nations did stop, while our good friends in the oil business just sat on their hands to collect more money for the same amount of oil they were already producing.

What you pay extra at the pump is your contribution to the war effort in Ukraine. Would you rather send your kids over there to fight? I didn't think so.

BILL DIXON

North Little Rock

Brummett is wrong

I hear echoes in John Brummett's column Tuesday from 165 years ago, specifically his dismissal of those who supposedly try to "install fetuses as higher priorities than born-children or women."

Chief Justice Roger Taney used a similar argument in Dred Scott v. Sandford. Slaves were not persons in the same sense as whites were. Brummett apparently sees the same lesser intrinsic value in unborn children as Taney saw in slaves.

But there is only one thing that determines personhood, and that is being human. And there is a unique human being at the point of conception, and that unique human being is a person. Taney was wrong in assigning a hierarchy of personhood. So is John Brummett.

STEPHEN HOFFMAN

Little Rock

Dangers of tax cuts

John Brummett had a good piece July 6 on the state's options for dealing with the record $1.6 billion surplus. While the state faces many underfunded needs, bet on income-tax cuts. Asa can have one now for his presidential run, and they can save some surplus for Sarah to justify her promised cuts after January.

Since 1980, Republicans have pushed through five federal tax cuts going largely to the richest 1 percent of taxpayers. When the dust had settled from the Reagan years, the national debt had tripled, the poorest 60 percent had seen their taxes actually go up, and all the benefits had gone to the top 1 percent. Economists who had traditionally analyzed tax data in quintiles (blocks of 20 percent) could not find where the tax cuts had gone until they broke out the top 1 percent.

That's been the story since: Republican cuts have resulted in the largest wealth gap ever and a national debt over $25 trillion before the pandemic hit. It had been under $1 trillion when Reagan was elected.

Given who they represent, it is not surprising that the Republican Party's response to all problems, federal or state, is to cut income taxes. An article in The Washington Post reports this currently happening in Republican-led states around the country with surpluses, like Arkansas', based on federal pandemic aid. Democrats giveth; Republicans giveth away.

Let me suggest that if the Arkansas surplus requires a tax cut, it should be the sales tax. Last time I looked we were near the top on that, and a cut would help ordinary Arkansans, not just the high earners favored by Republicans. And you know that is not happening.

Let's also remember Brummett's warning: Tax cuts now leave us looking at unfunded mandates in the future.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Give Ramirez a rest

We expect Michael Ramirez cartoons on the Democrat-Gazette's far-right editorial page, but on the op-ed page, too, as was the case last Thursday? That's a bit much.

Whatever happened to the idea of op-ed balance? Can you not go back to running some of those great Clay Bennett cartoons from the Chattanooga Times-Free Press that you used to run? There are surely a lot of better options than running Ramirez toons almost daily.

TOM DICKSON

Heber Springs