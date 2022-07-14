LR brewery rolls out new blackberry beer

For blackberry lovers, the sweet, tart fruit is the star of many summer dishes.

One Arkansas blackberry producer, Ritter Farms, is teaming up with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Arkansas Brewer’s Guild and Stone’s Throw Brewing to create a flavorful batch of blackberry beer, made with berries bred through the UA System’s blackberry breeding program and grown in Arkansas.

Blackberry – and beer – fans can sample the results at a tasting July 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stone’s Throw Brewing, 402 E. Ninth St., in Little Rock.

Attendees will be able to try beer made in one of two ways: one with whole, fresh blackberries and the other with juice and puree from fresh blackberries. The blackberry juice and puree were processed at the Division of Agriculture’s Share Grounds at Three County Fairgrounds in McCrory. The program connects Arkansas growers and food entrepreneurs with the technical assistance and infrastructure needed to start or scale-up food businesses.

Amanda Philyaw Perez, extension associate professor of food systems and food safety specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said Ritter Farms at Judsonia primarily sells their blackberries for wholesale, fresh markets. Ritter Farms estimates that each summer they have more than 200,000 pounds of excess blackberries that cannot be sold to these markets.

In an effort to use the excess berries and create a value-added food product, Ritter Farms is working with the UA System and Stone’s Throw Brewing to evaluate the use of these Arkansas-grown blackberries for beer production. Philyaw Perez said she hopes this pilot project will help expand blackberry beer production in breweries around the state, as the brewing industry has proven to be a valuable source of support for local food systems in other states.

“It’s worked in other communities around the country,” Philyaw Perez said. “Where the beer flows, the food, culture, art, entertainment, local agriculture and economic development follow.” Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture crop specialist and Renee Threlfall, research scientist, both for the Division of Agriculture, have worked on a project to support the Arkansas brewing industry with Arkansas-grown hops.

“The Arkansas fresh-market blackberry industry is growing, so finding ways to use locally grown fruit in local industries supports our blackberry growers as well as our consumers,” Threlfall said.

Theron Cash, co-founder of Stone’s Throw Brewing, began the brewing process for the blackberry beer early on the morning of July 6. First, he steeped water and malt, boiling that mixture with hops before cooling and draining it. Next, he combined more than 60 pounds of blackberries with boiling water to sanitize and filter the berries.

The blackberry mixture was then cooled down before being piped into a large fermenter, along with the hops and malt mixture. Here, it will ferment for the next two weeks before it’s ready for a taste. Cash will also complete this process using juiced blackberries.

After the tasting on July 22, the blackberry beer will also be available to sample at Stone’s Throw Brewing’s Block on Rock event on July

30. To learn more about Block on Rock, visit its event page on Facebook.

For more information about the Share Grounds project, visit the Share Grounds webpage. For more information about the Arkansas blackberry breeding program, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station’s Fruit Breeding website. For food entrepreneurs interested in potentially participating in the Share Grounds project, contact a county extension agent or David Hill, extension program associate for food systems and food safety, at (501) 671-2048.

This project was made possible with support from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant, USDA Local Food Promotion Program, Southern Risk Management Education Center, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Rural Development and County Fair Association.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Theron Cash is co-founder of Stone’s Throw Brewing, which is making a trial batch of blackberry beer using berries bred in the University of Arkansas blackberry breeding program. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture/Rebekah Hall)





