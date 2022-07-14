Police beat: LR man facing gun, drug charges

LR man facing gun, drug charges

A Little Rock man faces multiple felonies after a search of his apartment by Little Rock police and Arkansas Community Corrections officers Tuesday reportedly turned up guns, some modified to be machine guns, and drugs, according to an arrest report.

A search warrant led police to the 7700 Indian Trail apartment of Bralyn Wadlington, 25, around 10:20 a.m.

Officers reported finding four guns, three of which were modified with "Glock switches" to make them fire in fully automatic mode, as well as fentanyl, MDMA, oxycodone pills and marijuana.

Wadlington is a convicted felon and was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts -- four of possession of a firearm by a certain person, three of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, one of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, four drug possession charges, one of maintaining a drug premises and one of possession of drug paraphernalia.