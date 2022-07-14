Man injured in shooting in Rogers

ROGERS -- Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said a caller reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday a disturbance at 4500 W. Walnut St., then hearing a gunshot and seeing a man bleeding from the knee. The person who was shot asked him to not call the police, Foster said.

A 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg was located at the Boar's Nest restaurant, Foster said.

The man was uncooperative and his story changed multiple times, Foster said. The initial caller could not be located or contacted, Foster said.

Detectives responded to the scene, he said.