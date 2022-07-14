The nation in brief: Maryland man gets 5 months in riot case

Maryland man gets 5 months in riot case

A Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also sentenced David Alan Blair to 18 months of supervised release and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution, said William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Blair, 27, left his home in Clarksburg, Md., and started driving to Washington after the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Shortly before 6 p.m., he encountered a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers on the Capitol's West Lawn and refused to heed their commands to leave the area, prosecutors said.

A police officer's body camera captured Blair walking in front of the police line and yelling, "Hell naw. Quit backing up. Don't be scared. We're Americans."

Blair was arrested after he pushed his lacrosse stick against an officer's chest. He pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Blair was wearing a skull-themed neck gaiter and a backpack containing a knife with a serrated blade and a roll of duct tape. He told police he used the duct tape to attach the Confederate flag to his lacrosse stick.

Capitol pot smokers draw 60-day term

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A South Carolina husband and wife who believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen and who smoked a joint in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021, were sentenced to prison Tuesday.

John Getsinger Jr. and his wife, Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger, of Hanahan were sentenced in a Washington courtroom to serve 60 days.

Their offense was parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, whittled down from more serious charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

Evidence showed the two were supporters of Donald Trump who believed the former president's claims that the election had been stolen.

Although the Getsingsers didn't destroy any property or physically impede or strike any officers, their conduct was reprehensible, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks told the judge.

"As this Court knows, a riot cannot occur without rioters, and each rioter's actions -- from the most mundane to the most violent -- contributed, directly and indirectly, to the violence and destruction of that day," Franks wrote.

Sentencing set for Gaetz associate

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sentencing for a former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been set for December, as his lawyer indicated that his client continues to cooperate with federal investigators in multiple jurisdictions.

After several postponements, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will be sentenced Dec. 1 in federal court in Orlando for six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official, according to an order filed this week. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

Greenberg faces a minimum of 12 years in prison, although court papers indicate his attorney plans to ask for less because of his cooperation with federal prosecutors.

Greenberg's cooperation could play a role in the ongoing investigation into Gaetz, a Florida Republican who was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. He has denied the allegations and said they were part of an extortion plot. No charges have been brought against the congressman.

N.Y. sued over assault-gun prohibition

A U.S. gun-rights group has sued to overturn New York's assault-weapons ban, less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a state law that limited who could carry a handgun in public.

The assault-weapons ban violates the Second Amendment by preventing New York residents from buying common semiautomatic firearms such as AR-15 rifles that are ideal for defending one's home, the Firearms Policy Coalition said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip.

"AR-15 rifles are among the most popular firearms in the nation, and they are owned by millions of Americans," the Sacramento, Calif.-based nonprofit said in the complaint, adding that 44 million such weapons have been sold in the U.S.

The lawsuit comes as New York is attempting to refine its gun laws following the Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry, a landmark decision that critics say risks flooding cities with guns amid a spike in violent crime.

The assault-weapons ban covers semi-automatic rifles capable of receiving a detachable magazine and with at least one other military characteristic such as a telescoping stock or flash suppressor.

Gun-control advocates argue that AR-15s are weapons of war that shouldn't be sold to consumers.



