ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Memories of Cash’s Folsom Prison concert on display

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

ART: Cash exhibition

“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” a collection of photographs and memories of journalists photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to the Jan. 13, 1968, Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, goes on display Friday in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

The traveling exhibit, up through Aug. 11, includes 31 photos depicting Cash with friends and family and a backstage meeting with country music legend Merle Haggard. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 812-2831 or email kleftwich@uaptc.edu.

‘Flowers and Fields’

“Flowers and Fields, Etc.,” recent paintings by St. Louis artist Sharon Franke, is on display through Sept. 3, with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Mixed-media ‘frenzy’

“Frenetic,” mixed-media works — primarily collages on board, canvas, and paper — by Fayetteville artist Shelley Mouber, goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. Argenta Third Friday Art Walk reception Friday at the Argenta Library Gallery, 420 Main St. North Little Rock. The exhibit will be up, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 5. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (501) 687-1061.

"Star Trails Over A Disused Rice Dryer, Humphrey, Arkansas County" by Brian Cormac, part of the curent "Intruders in the Dirt: The Architecture and Landscape of the Arkansas Delta" exhibit at North Little Rock's William F. Laman Library. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Delta photos

Brian Cormac’s photography exhibit “Intruders in the Dirt: The Architecture and Landscape of the Arkansas Delta” opens today in the Laman Gallery at the William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. The library will hold a reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 22.

Cormac’s photographs focus primarily on the architecture across the Arkansas Delta and on buildings and structures that have been abandoned or are threatened to be torn down, among them the Hotel Pines and the Saenger Theater in Pine Bluff and the Riceland Hotel in Stuttgart.

The exhibit is up through Sept. 23. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org.

THEATER: SAAC ‘Mamma Mia!’

The South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado, stages “Mamma Mia!” (a jukebox musical with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, some songs with Stig Anderson; additional material by Martin Koch; book by Catherine Johnson), 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and July 20-23 and 2:30 p.m. July 24. Sponsor is Murphy USA. Tickets are $30, $20 for center members, $10 for students. There will be a reception on opening night. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

‘Young’ musical

Benton’s Young Players stage “High School Musical, Jr.” (songs by Matthew Gerrard, Bryan Louiselle, Faye Greenberg, David N. Lawrence, Greg Cham, Robbie Nevil, Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Andy Dodd, Jamie Houston; book by David Simpatico, based on the Disney Channel movie), 7 p.m. today-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is Gina’s Catering Grab and Go. Tickets are $18; $15 senior citizens 60 and older, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 for students K-12. Visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

MUSIC: Celebratory concert

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band will celebrate “Christmas and Other Special Days” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Patrick Henry Hayes Center, 401 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock. Rico Belotti conducts arrangements focusing on Christmas, New Year’s Day, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, anniversaries and several patriotic holidays. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

FILM: Come to ‘Cabaret’

Marking the 50th anniversary of its 1972 release, “Cabaret,” the film version of the Kander & Ebb musical with choreography and Oscar-winning direction by Bob Fosse that also earned Oscars for Liza Minnelli (best actress) and Joel Grey (best supporting actor), returns to big screens next week:

◼️ 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Regal Breckenridge 12 in Little Rock, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema in Fort Smith.

◼️ 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Cinemark Colonel Glenn in Little Rock and the Cinemark Towne Centre in Conway.

Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com.

DANCE: Capering critters?

Ballet Arkansas is offering a “Carnival of the Animals” dance camp, Aug. 1-5 at its studios, 520 Main Street, Little Rock — 9-11 a.m. for youngsters 5-6 (tuition: $150), noon-3 p.m. for ages 7-9 (tuition: $225). Dancers explore animal-theme movement inspired by Camille Saint-Saens’ piece, transforming to “Roaring Lions, squabbling Hens & Roosters, exotic Wild Animals, slow-moving Turtles & Tortoises, the never-forgetful Elephant, hopping Kangaroos and much more,” according to the ballet company. The campus culminates in a final carnival-theme performance for families and friends. Enroll via tinyurl.com/2p96py9f. For more information, call (501) 223-5150.

Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow leads a “Hip-Hop Community Builder” workshop for children 10-17 Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Tatjana Ring ETC.: Hip-hop workshop

Stanford University-educated emcee and Pine Bluff native Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow will lead a “Hip-Hop Community Builder” workshop for children 10-17, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission is free; registration is required, via asc701.org/youth-classes. Call (870) 536-3375.

Cemetery garden

Allen Hall will discuss “Raising Muscadines in Your Home Vineyard,” 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bell House at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock, part of the Mount Holly Garden Series. (Provide your own lawn chair.) Admission is free. Call (501) 372-3372 or email mewtfrontporchlady@gmail.com.