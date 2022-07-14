More than 3,500 lose power in Garland County storm

HOT SPRINGS -- Entergy Arkansas brought in additional crews to help restore power in Garland County on Wednesday after a round of severe weather Tuesday night.

J. Paul Brewster, customer service manager for Entergy Arkansas, said the utility expected to have power back on by late Wednesday evening to all of its customers who could take service following Tuesday night's severe weather.

Seven additional contract crews were brought in to Garland County Wednesday morning to assist with the restoration effort, along with Entergy crews from Magnolia and El Dorado, which were not affected by the severe weather in central Arkansas, Brewster said.

"We're making a lot of progress," he said.

At its peak, Brewster said a little over 3,500 sustained power failures were reported. Entergy's online outage site at one point listed more than 5,000, but Brewster said that number can include momentary outages that are not counted as sustained losses of power.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 513 sustained outages remaining, but Brewster said "those numbers are quickly dwindling." The remaining outages are "really scattered all over the county," he said.

Some customers will not be able to take service because of storm damage to their homes, Brewster said, such as lines being pulled out of their connections to a structure by fallen tree limbs.

Brewster said Entergy apologizes to its customers for the loss of service, adding that he was "really proud of our folks for getting resources here as quickly as they did."

He noted the crews were able to restore around 3,000 customers roughly overnight during a widespread weather event.

"I think that's a pretty good accomplishment," he said.

The National Weather Service said a cold front that stalled out over Garland County and high humidity provided the ingredients for the sudden storm that spun up Tuesday at sunset.

Wind speeds at Hot Springs Memorial Field reached 49 mph, but no measurable rain was recorded at the airport for the 30th straight day. Rain accumulated in other parts of the county. Entergy Arkansas' rain gauge at the east branch of Gulpha Creek collected 0.67 inches Tuesday. The Mazarn Creek gauge near Sunshine Road collected 0.28 inches.

The Garland County 911 Communications Center's call log included numerous reports of downed trees blocking roadways, Emergency Management Director Bo Robertson said Wednesday.

"There was some strong wind in that storm," he said. "The ground is dry and hard, so it had to be some strong wind to knock over all those trees."

Trees blocked the intersection of South Moore Road and Charming Heights and the 6600 block of Spring Street. Trees were also across the road at 151 Spurwink Lane, 142 Pagago Road, Fox Pass Cutoff and Danville Road by Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church. A tree was down on South Moore Road near Flowers Bakery Store. The Morning Star Fire Department helped remove power lines from the 2400 block of Shady Grove Road.

"The road department has been busy cutting trees and removing trees," Robertson said. "The volunteer fire departments help when they can, but the road department needs credit, as well."

Strong winds blew off a sheet metal roof in the 200 block of Long Beach Drive. No injuries were reported.

Morning Star Fire Department also responded to a tree that had fallen on a home at 133 Perch Lane.