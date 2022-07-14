Multi-county pursuit ends in Hot Springs wreck, authorities say; woman accused in stabbings

A woman being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with stabbings in Saline and Garland counties Wednesday evening wrecked in Hot Springs, authorities said.

The incident reportedly began at a Big Red store in Saline County, where it was believed more than one person was stabbed, Garland County sheriff’s office spokesperson deputy Courtney Kizer told The Sentinel-Record.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/QgA-z_l2RpY

Another stabbing occurred at a service station under construction at Arkansas 128 and East Grand Avenue, Kizer said.

The Garland County sheriff's office was initially asked to assist Saline County when the pursuit continued into Garland County, and headed west into Hot Springs on Grand Avenue according to Kizer.

The pursuit continued onto Spring Street and back onto Grand Avenue, eastbound away from Hot Springs, when state police used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver on the vehicle, which rolled off the side of the service road near Ferrellgas, 2250 E. Grand Ave., shortly before 5:45 p.m.