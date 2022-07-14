



• He's not joking about this. Jon Stewart squashed rumors that he might run for president in 2024 in a single tweet. "Ummm ... No thank you," the 59-year-old funnyman wrote after getting a number of requests. The Stewart theory was part of a silly cycle sparked by rumors that Fox News host Tucker Carlson might run, though he has said he has no interest. A blog posted last week suggested that Stewart would be the perfect Democratic antidote to Carlson, prompting his response over the weekend. Stewart then drew attention to Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., shutting down a veterans health care bill before the Independence Day congressional recess. "But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask Pat Toomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed (with) huge bipartisan support over a technicality?" Stewart wrote. "Asking for 3.5 million friends."

• Elon Musk said Donald Trump should "sail into the sunset" rather than run for president again and predicted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will easily beat Joe Biden if the two square off in 2024. In a series of tweets to his more than 100 million followers, Musk pointed out that Trump, now 76, would be 82 by the end of a second presidential term. That's "too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America," said the chief executive officer of Tesla and government contractor Space Exploration Technologies. He also said there was "too much drama" when Trump was in office. Musk, 51, has been increasingly vocal about his leanings the past few months after tweeting last fall that he preferred to stay out of politics. His latest musings were in response to criticism Trump directed at him at a weekend rally in Alaska. The former president used an expletive to describe Musk and took a shot at the merger agreement with Twitter that he's now trying to terminate, calling it "rotten." Musk was less pointed in his posts about Trump, writing that he doesn't "hate the man" and calling for Democrats to "call off the attack" on him. In an interview with Bloomberg last month, Musk said he was willing to put $25 million into a political action committee. He's tweeted about creating a super PAC to support centrist candidates from all parties, and he's steadily criticized Biden and other Democrats for months, claiming the president is beholden to labor unions and the party is undermining his businesses. Biden has shrugged off Musk's jabs and gloomy view of the economy. Last month, he wished the billionaire "lots of luck on his trip to the moon."





Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)





