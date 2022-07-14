Theranos founder's sentencing delayed

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will be sentenced for felony fraud October 17 instead of September 26, according to a notice from the federal court where she was convicted Jan. 3 of defrauding investors.

The clerk's notice from U.S. District Court in San Jose provided no explanation for the delay.

Holmes, 38, was found guilty by a jury of bilking investors out of more than $144 million as she raised money for her purportedly revolutionary Palo Alto blood-testing startup. She gave birth to a son a year ago and remains free on a $500,000 bond.

Holmes was exonerated on charges of defrauding patients, but legal experts agree she will almost certainly go to prison, and that during her sentencing, Judge Edward Davila may consider the entirety of investors' losses, which the federal government says topped $700 million.

Each fraud count carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

-- The Mercury News (TNS)

Spirit again puts off vote on Frontier bid

Days ahead of a shareholder vote at Spirit Airlines over a proposed buyout by rival budget carrier Frontier, the vote was postponed for a fourth time in a signal that the deal still lacks support from investors.

Spirit said that the vote on the Frontier Airlines offer would be pushed back from Friday until July 27 so that it can keep talking to Frontier and rival bidder JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said Spirit's board is delaying the ability of Spirit shareholders to vote on his airline's offer.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Fla., said it remains committed to the Frontier deal.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle wrote Sunday that Frontier is "very far" from winning a vote of Spirit shareholders, and he asked for a delay. He said Frontier has made its best and final offer, and would waive its right to match if Spirit's board decides to support a sale to JetBlue.

JetBlue is offering about $1 billion more, but Spirit's board argues that regulators are more likely to block a JetBlue deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Frontier.

-- The Associated Press

With a loss of 6.08, index ends at 709.51

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 709.51, down 6.08.

"Equities dropped in early trading following a higher than expected June CPI reading but recovered much of the loss in the afternoon as the market faces similar hurdles [today] with June PPI data due to report along with the start of corporate earnings reports for the second quarter," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.