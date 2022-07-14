Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Kane Whiteman, 31, of 700 S. Pleasant St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Whiteman was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Hailey Scott, 24, of 17022 Harmon Road in Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Scott was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Jose Cruz, 51, of 2504 Toni Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault. Cruz was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.