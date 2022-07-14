Number of new Northwest Arkansas covid cases unclear

FAYETTEVILLE -- Home testing is making it difficult to trace the number of covid-19 cases in the community, Fayetteville board of health members heard on Wednesday.

Washington County reported Tuesday 683 new covid-19 cases in the previous seven days, the second-highest number in the state, followed by Benton County with 616 new cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The federal Centers for Disease Control estimates there are seven active cases for every reported case, Fayetteville public health officer Dr. Marti Sharkey told board members. There is a higher rate of false negative tests during the course of illness from the omicron BA.5 subvariant and many people aren't testing positive until the fifth or sixth day of their illness, Sharkey said.

Health officials are exploring solutions such as working with local retailers to track the number of test kits sold over the counter in stores, she said.

Washington Regional is seeing increases in covid-19 hospitalizations, but has not had as many cases that require covid-19 intensive care units, said board member Lenny Whiteman, who serves as vice president of managed care at the hospital. The cases include patients who come in for other reasons and happen to test positive for covid-19, he said.