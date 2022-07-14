HOCKEY

Columbus signs Gaudreau

A hectic start to the NHL's free-agency period Wednesday closed with the Columbus Blue Jackets landing the highest-profile player. Johnny Gaudreau cashed in on a career season by signing a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with Columbus in the Blue Jackets' bid to return to prominence. Gaudreau's decision to sign with Columbus came a day after turning down what an eight-year deal to re-sign with Calgary, where he spent his first nine NHL seasons. The 28-year-old who played at Boston College finished tied for second in the NHL with a career-best 115 points and 40 goals last season for the Flames, who won the Pacific Division title. Gaudreau's signing highlighted a busy day in which Claude Giroux looked ahead to a homecoming in Ottawa and the Washington Capitals landed Stanley Cup-winning goalie Darcy Kuemper. The slight, $1 million rise of the NHL salary cap to $82.5 million, coupled with numerous teams dumping or buying out contracts to free up payroll space, led to a rush of action once teams were allowed to sign players. The Capitals signed Kuemper to a $26.25 million, five-year contract. Kuemper, who had a career-best 37 wins last season for Colorado, takes over after the Capitals moved on from llya Samsonov by not issuing him a qualifying offer and traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey. The Carolina Hurricanes completed two trades by first acquiring 2017 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Brent Burns in a deal with San Jose. Carolina then took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vegas Golden Knights by acquiring forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan in a trade for future considerations. The move freed up the final year of Pacioretty's contract, and the $7 million salary cap hit it represented, from Vegas' payroll. Giroux, who played his junior hockey across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Quebec, signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract.

BASEBALL

Benintendi to miss Canada trip

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against covid-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement. Benintendi will lose $186,813, Merrifield $153,846, Keller $106,044 and Dozier and Taylor $98,901 each. Among the others, the lost pay for Gallagher will be $19,451, Singer $15,962, Isbel $15,426, Coleman $15,399 and Melendez $15,385. The club will name their replacements today, along with an announcement about other staff who won't be traveling with the club. Players cited personal decisions for themselves and their families behind their reasoning to not be vaccinated.

GOLF

Sorenstam on top

Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring in 2008. She missed the cut in the U.S. Women's Open last month. The teams will play better ball today and Saturday and alternate shot again Friday. Former Arkansas Razorback golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi teamed together and shot a 1-under 69. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 71 with Lauren Hartlage and Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) had a 2-over 72 with Marissa Steen.